Afghan migrants in Pakistan face inhumane treatment, call for support from Islamic Emirates amid deportations

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 : Afghans reported continued inhumane treatment by Pakistani Police and are now calling for greater support from the Islamic Emirates as they face deportations, Afghan news site Tolo News reported.

According to Tolo News, more than 110,000 were returned from Pakistan, and the rest were from Iran and Turkey.

Notably, some of the deportees from Pakistan and Iran face economic hardship as the main reason for their migration. They emphasized that the Islamic Emirate should help provide shelter and job opportunities.

One of the deportees from Pakistan, told Tolo News, "Our child is sick. He became ill while in prison in Pakistan. My wife is also unwell. We need assistance."

Another deportee from Pakistan, said: "We lived in Pakistan for ten years. All of our property is still there."

"I lived in Iran for about one year and three months. We were deported once and sent back to the border. Because of our family's weak financial condition, we couldn't afford to manage, so we had to return and try again," one of the deportees from Iran said.

As per Tolo News, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced that since April 1, over 144,000 Afghan migrants have returned from various countries.

"From the beginning of April this year until now, 144,783 migrants have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries 110,529 from Pakistan, 34,108 from Iran, and 1,322 from Turkey. In addition, 3,085 prisoners were released from various prisons in Pakistan and returned through the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings," Abdulmutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the ministry, said on Monday to Tolo News.

However, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported in its latest update that more than 190,000 people have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan over the past 26 days.

Previously, Amnesty International had called on Pakistan to halt the detentions and deportations, stressing that these actions violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to places where they face persecution. Deporting Afghan refugees, particularly women and girls, could deprive them of safety, education, and livelihood opportunities.

In response to these developments, international organisations and advocacy groups are urging Pakistan to reconsider its deportation plans and honour its commitments to refugee protection, emphasising the importance of ensuring the safety and rights of Afghan refugees to avoid exacerbating the existing humanitarian crisis.

