Afghan Minister Azizi hails Afghanistan as 'paradise for investment', cites strong interest from Indian private sector

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on Monday characterised Afghanistan as a "paradise for investment" following his recent visit, emphasising the strong willingness of the private sectors in both India and Afghanistan to collaborate.

Speaking toon the outcomes of the visit, Minister Azizi stated, "The most important outcome of our visit is that the private sector between the two countries and the official delegation, whether from our side or from India, wants to work with each other. This is our biggest strength."

Minister Azizi underscored the unique enthusiasm displayed by Indian businesses, suggesting it surpasses potential interest from other international partners.

"If we talked to someone else, it would be a matter of whether they would be willing to do it or not, but the private sector here is wholeheartedly interested in investing in Afghanistan," he asserted.

He highlighted existing ties and vast opportunities for significant returns for investors, saying, "They have worked with Afghanistan before, and there are many opportunities in Afghanistan these days to work, earn a lot, and establish your company there."

Concluding his remarks, Minister Azizi extended a direct invitation to the global business community, framing Afghanistan as an unparalleled destination for capital, noting, "Afghanistan is an excellent ground for investment. We consider it to be a paradise for investment."

The visit signals the interim Afghan administration's strong desire to re-engage with the Indian economy and attract foreign direct investment, focusing on the potential for rapid, high-profitability growth.

The Afghan Minister was on a five-day visit to the country.

Earlier in the day, Azizi met with officials from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

During the meeting, he stated that the visit was made to "enhance the bilateral economic cooperation and the historical relations with India", and he also called for further improving the relations with India.

On Sunday, Azizi met members of the Spices Board of India, during which both sides discussed expanding spice-related cooperation, increasing exports, and exploring joint investment opportunities.

