Afghan police seize 210 kg of illicit drugs, arrest 4 smugglers

Kabul, Sep 21 Afghan counter-narcotics forces have confiscated 210 kg of illegal drugs and apprehended four suspected smugglers in separate operations across northern Baghlan and eastern Ghazni provinces, local police offices announced Sunday.

In Baghlan's Khenjan district outskirts, authorities arrested two individuals and seized 138 kg of opium poppy. Meanwhile, in Ghazni province, another two suspects were detained with 72 kg of opium in their possession, according to statements from the respective provincial police offices, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The latest seizure follows a similar raid on Saturday in eastern Nangarhar province's Ghanikhail district, where counter-narcotics units dismantled a drug processing laboratory and recovered quantities of illicit substances used in heroin manufacturing.

The Afghan government has stepped up its crackdown on illicit drugs and those involved in the business, vowing to fight the menace until the country is free from poppy cultivation and substances used in the manufacturing of heroin.

On September 17, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said that Afghan counter-narcotics police seized 67 kg of illicit drugs, including 21 kg of methamphetamine (Ice), and arrested five suspected smugglers in separate operations across two provinces.

In western Nimroz province, security personnel apprehended four individuals and confiscated 60 kg of narcotics, including 21 kg of methamphetamine. Separately, in northern Badakhshan province, one person was detained with seven kg of opium, said the ministry.

The police will not allow anyone to produce or smuggle illegal drugs in the country, the ministry stated, reaffirming its commitment to combating the narcotics trade.

This follows a similar operation in Kunduz on September 16, where police seized 60 kg of opium poppy and arrested two smugglers as part of intensified efforts to eradicate drug trafficking and production nationwide.

On September 15, the Ministry of National Defence said that Afghan security forces had confiscated a cache of firearms and ammunition in southern Kandahar province.

Acting on intelligence reports and a tip-off, the security personnel conducted a search operation along the Spin Boldak-Kandahar route, uncovering an M4 machine gun, AK-47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition, along with assorted military equipment, the statement detailed.

Two suspects were detained in connection with the seizure, which authorities described as a key step in disrupting potential threats to public safety.

