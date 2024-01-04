Afghan Red Crescent Society President urges for 'more' humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 4 : The demand for humanitarian help has intensified, said Matiul Haq Khalis, President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), as a result of the earthquake in Herat and the forcible expulsion of immigrants from nearby nations, including Pakistan and Iran, TOLOnews reported.

Speaking during a ceremony to accept 5,500 aid packages from the King Salman Charity Foundation, Khalis said that because recently returned immigrants encounter many challenges in the districts and villages, ARCS is collaborating with international organisations to increase the quantity of support in those areas.

"After spending 20 to 30 years abroad, when one of them [immigrants] arrives in their district and province, they have no place to stay and face various problems," Matiul Haq Khalis said, according to TOLOnews.

Recently returning immigrants from Pakistan have claimed that these aids are insufficient for their needs and that they are dealing with significant economic difficulties.

They requested that the Taliban provide them with employment chances as well, as the rate of unemployment has become very high in the country due to the poor economy under the Taliban regime.

"I am happy that I have received the aid, but we should be provided with employment opportunities," Wali Khan, an Afghan returnee told TOLOnews.

"We returned from Pakistan and rented a house for 6,000 Afghanis, and we have no means to advance our lives," Khudadad, another returnee from Pakistan said.

The Pakistani government's action has sparked concerns regarding the treatment and rights of these refugees in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials have continued their actions despite facing condemnation and calls to stop the forceful deportation of Afghan migrants.

Earlier, the United Nations had also called on Pakistan to halt the deportation exercise.

Meanwhile, human rights activists and journalists have reported that the mistreatment is part of a campaign to compel Afghans to leave the country.

This includes night raids during which police have beaten, threatened, and detained Afghans.

