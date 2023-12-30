Afghan refugees face dire situation as thousands expelled empty-handed from Pak: WFP

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 30 : Thousands of Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan without any possessions, Khaama Press reported, citing, the World Food Programme (WFP).

In a poignant video released by the WFP, an Afghan immigrant, deported after residing in Pakistan for 14 years, expressed sorrow over leaving with minimal belongings, underscoring the uncertainty that lies ahead.

In a significant move in regional immigration policies, Pakistan's interim government initiated the deportation of over 1.7 million undocumented Afghan immigrants in November.

The United Nations and the International Rescue Committee said that nearly half a million Afghans have been forcibly returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan in the past two months alone, as reported by Khaama Press.

Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Salam Hanafi, highlighted the staggering figure of 8,00,000 Afghan refugees deported by Pakistan and Iran.

Addressing the challenges faced by returnees, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Acting Minister of Interior of the Taliban, urged for international standard treatment of Afghan immigrants, particularly emphasising the difficulties during the harsh winter months.

Against the backdrop of these forced deportations, Afghanistan grapples with a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 29 million Afghans estimated by the United Nations to be in need of aid.

Despite calls from human rights defenders urging Pakistan to halt the forced deportations, the Pakistani government persists in its policy, disregarding the appeals.

In response to the unfolding crisis, organisations such as the World Food Programme and Afghanistan's respective administrations have announced aid initiatives for returning refugees, seeking to alleviate the challenges faced by those forcibly repatriated, Khaama Press reported.

