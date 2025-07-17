Afghan refugees suffer in silence in Pakistan, skipping hospitals out of fear of arrest: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17: A growing number of Afghan migrants living in Pakistan are avoiding hospitals and health centres due to the constant fear of arrest and deportation, Khamaa Press reported on Wednesday, citing a recent report by Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The situation is worsening both their physical and mental health.

According to Khamaa Press, MSF has highlighted in its findings that many Afghans are now too afraid to seek medical help, even when they are seriously unwell. The ongoing fear not only negatively impacts their physical health but also inflicts severe psychological harm.

Since November 2023, Pakistan has stepped up its deportation drive against Afghan nationals. Initially, it was focused on undocumented people, but now even those with valid documents are reportedly at risk. Although Islamabad recently said it would pause the deportation of Afghans with legal residence cards from July 2025, MSF said this has not eased the fear on the ground, as per Khamaa Press.

Pakistan currently hosts one of the world's largest populations of Afghan migrants and refugees, many of whom came across the border to escape war and instability in Afghanistan.

International organisations are urging the Pakistani government to stop targeting Afghan refugees unfairly and ensure they get proper access to healthcare, according to Khamaa Press.

Earlier, the United Nations had raised alarm over a massive surge in Afghan returnees, calling for urgent global support as more than 1.3 million people have returned to Afghanistan so far in 2025, Tolo News reported, citing a statement from the UN Assistance Mission on Afghanistan (UNAMA).

During a visit to the Islam Qala border crossing, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) Roza Otunbayeva said, " What should be a positive homecoming moment for families who fled conflict decades ago is instead marked by exhaustion, trauma, and profound uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor