Afghan returnees decry harsh deportations from Iran, Pakistan, seek urgent aid in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 13 : As the forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan continues, returnees housed in a migrant camp in Kabul have described harsh conditions during expulsion and said they were forced to leave behind their possessions, calling on authorities for urgent support.

According to Tolo News, several returnees said they were subjected to mistreatment by Pakistani police and arrived back in Afghanistan with little or nothing.

They urged authorities to provide immediate shelter, land allocation, cash assistance and employment opportunities to help them rebuild their lives.

Jan Mohammad, a returnee from Iran, said many deportees had nowhere to go.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan must help these people; they have no place to live. I myself am heading to Jawzjan province and have nowhere to stay," he said.

Others who were deported from Pakistan said they returned empty-handed after losing property and belongings during the expulsions.

"We were forcibly expelled; some of our belongings remained there. Here, we have neither money nor shelter. The problems are overwhelming; it's cold, and winter has arrived," Jamaluddin said, according to Tolo News.

Another deportee, Gulzar, appealed for assistance after returning to Afghanistan.

"We were expelled. That country was foreign. Now we've returned to our homeland and I call on the Islamic Emirate to support us," he said.

Meanwhile, Iran's representative to the United Nations criticised the international community for failing to meet commitments to support Afghan migrants.

Iranian media quoted Amir Saeed Iravani as saying that international financial assistance for 2026 had been reduced by 60 per cent.

He said Iran could not continue hosting around six million Afghan nationals without meaningful global support, warning that the situation violated the principle of international responsibility-sharing.

A report carried by Iranian media stated: "Iran has repeatedly warned the United Nations and donor countries that without substantial and sustained support, it cannot endure these pressures. The severe reduction in aid violates the principle of shared responsibility for refugees. We have clearly and repeatedly stated from this very platform that Iran cannot and will not carry the disproportionate burden of hosting over six million Afghan nationals without real international solidarity, fair responsibility-sharing, and tangible financial support."

Migrant rights activists also called for urgent policy measures.

Nazer Nazari said a coordinated response was needed to address the crisis.

"It is essential that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan adopt a comprehensive strategy, including an immediate halt to deportations during the winter and the creation of a joint program with international agencies for the temporary resettlement of migrants," he said, Tolo News reported.

Another activist, Abdul Razaq Adil, said the situation extended beyond humanitarian concerns.

"The Afghan migrant crisis is not just a security, economic, or purely humanitarian issue it is a regional development crisis. Until Afghanistan's economic and security situation improves, migration will continue, and neighbouring countries like Iran and Pakistan will remain the main hosts due to geographic proximity," he said.

According to the High Commission for Addressing Migrant Affairs, a total of 830 families returned to Afghanistan on the previous day.

The commission said 979 families were relocated to designated areas.

It added that 636 families received assistance and SIM cards were distributed among returnees.

