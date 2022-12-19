Afghan Taliban challenges neighbour Pakistan as clashes erupt on border

Tensions are rising between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the wake of recent border clashes in the Chaman district of Balochistan province, Asian Lite International reported.

Bilateral efforts to maintain peace at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border have failed and there are fears of more clashes between Taliban members and Pakistan's security forces, the report added.

"Interestingly, Islamabad is busy playing the 'victim' card here and has blamed the interim government of the Taliban for the present border tensions. Furthermore, due to its asymmetric military superiority over the Taliban, Pakistan is inflicting severe damage in the Afghan border region," Asian Lite International said in its report.

Some analysts argue that the recent rise in incidents of border clashes can be seen as Pakistan's tactical ploy to punish the Taliban for failing to successfully negotiate a peace deal with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

More importantly, Pakistan is feeling frustrated with the ongoing instability in Afghanistan and may not want to be seen as an 'ally' of the Taliban regime to avoid the burden of stabilising Afghanistan, the report said.

On Friday, Pakistan's foreign office summoned the Afghan officials in Islamabad and issued a 'strong condemnation' over the recent incidents of cross-border shelling in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.

"Afghan Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad was called into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan's strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed," the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard," the statement added.

This statement comes after armed clashes erupted between security forces from Pakistan and Afghanistan at the border in Chaman, leaving at least one dead and 15 others injured, the Dawn newspaper reported.

After the clash, Chaman authorities declared an emergency, closing the markets. Two women and children were among the injured people in Thursday's clash.

In a statement, Pakistan military's media wing blamed said Afghanistan for 'indiscriminate fire' on the civilian population of Chaman. However, the Taliban pinned it on Pakistan, accusing them of aggression.

Last month, the Pak-Afghan border, also known as the 'Friendship Gate was closed briefly after an armed man opened fire from the Afghan side.

( With inputs from ANI )

