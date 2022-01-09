Afghan university lecturer arrested

Kabul, Jan 9 Faizullah Jalal, an Afghan university lecturer known to be an outspoken critic of the Taliban, has been arrested from his home and taken to an unknown place, family members have confirmed.

Jalal, also a political commentator, would participate regularly in TV talks shows and round tables, reports Khaama Press.

Following his arrest on Saturday, his children have appealed humanitarian agencies on Twitter to help release their father.

Although the Taliban government is yet to comment on the development, sources told local media that the lecturer was arrested by the Taliban.

Just a day before he was arrested, Jalal had tweeted about the ongoing tensions along the Durand Line, the de facto border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

"Durand Line has always been signed by Pashtoon heads of states and this is an official border between Afghanistan and Pakistan," he said.

