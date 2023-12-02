Afghan women still face arrests, threats, suppression: Human Rights Watch

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 2 : Human Rights Watch has said women in Afghanistan still face arrests, threats and suppression, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The international NGO that conducts research and advocacy on human rights, expressed concern about the current situation of activist women in Afghanistan.

A report published by the NGO showed the continued detention of female protesters, including Julia Parsi, Manijeh Sediqi, Neda Parwani, and Parisa Azada.

"These are four women's rights activists arbitrarily detained by the Taliban right now. Remember their names. But please also remember that there are many more in custody who have not been named," the report read.

"You haven't heard of most of the detained women. Families are terrified into concealing their arrests, hoping silence might buy their release or reduce abuses in custody," it added.

The Taliban, however, said that some women have been arrested to prevent the implementation of foreign programs and to maintain public security.

"Seizure does not mean that we silence someone's voice or that someone is oppressed; It is for the sake of maintaining public security and preventing external conspiracies from happening in Afghanistan," said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

Some women's rights activists called for the release of the protesting women.

A women rights activist Hwaida Hadis said: "The goal of women's rights activists and those who took to the streets was to be able to hear the voices of Afghan women for the world."

"The women who were arrested did not have any anti-government and security activities, they only wanted Afghan women and girls to study," said Sonam Latif, another women's rights activist.

Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by the Afghanistan Women's Journalist Association (AWJA) uncovered significant challenges faced by female journalists in the country, Khaama Press reported.

The findings indicate that female journalists encounter obstacles such as job insecurity, financial constraints, and limited access to information, impeding their effective work.

Female journalists have expressed frustration over difficulties in accessing vital information and attending specific press conferences, hindering their reporting efforts in a complex environment.

