Afghanistan: 1 killed, 15 injured in blast at mosque in Badghis province
By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 04:56 PM2022-02-11T16:56:49+5:302022-02-11T17:05:07+5:30
One person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast on Friday afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, bordering Turkmenistan.
One person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast on Friday afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, bordering Turkmenistan.
A blast occurred this afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, local officials said.
The head of the Badghis health department, Asif Qanat, said one person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast this afternoon in the provincial capital. Three children are among the wounded, tweeted Tolo News.
According to initial reports, 8 worshippers were wounded. The blast occurred while worshippers were coming out of the mosque.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app