Afghanistan: 20 people killed after boat capsizes in Nangarhar

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 1 : As many as 20 people have died after a boat capsized in Afghanistan's Nangarhar on Saturday, Khaama Press reported, citing Taliban's local officials.

According to the Taliban, five passengers of the boat have been rescued. Taliban-appointed governor's office said that the bodies of five victims have been recovered so far, according to Khaama Press report.

The boat was carrying 25 people, including women and children. The deceased include women and children. In a statement, the Taliban-appointed governor's media office stated that this "generator boat" sank around 7:30 am (local time) on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Basal area of Mohmand Dara district in Nangarhar. So far, officials found the bodies of five people and a search is being conducted for the remaining bodies, Khaama Press reported.

According to the statement, the emergency aid teams from the Taliban-led Ministry of Health and other officials have been dispatched to the site of the incident to search for the victims' bodies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor