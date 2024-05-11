Afghanistan: 50 killed after flash floods hit Baghlan province

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 11 : At least 50 people have been killed and dozens more are missing in severe flooding that followed intense rain in north Afghanistan's Baghlan province, TOLO News reported.

Hedayatullah Hamdard, the head of Natural Disaster Response in Baghlan, told TOLO News that floods have occurred in the districts of Burka, Nahrin, and central Baghlan.

He emphasised that search operations to find the victims are ongoing and that the death toll may rise.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Public Health announced that rescue teams have reached the affected areas.

Sharafat Zaman stated that the injured and bodies have been transferred to the central hospital; however, due to the severity of the floods, the exact number of casualties has not yet been determined.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, also expressed condolences to the victims of the floods in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Ghor, and Herat through a statement.

He added that orders have been given to the Ministries of Defence and Interior, as well as provincial officials, to use all available resources for the rescue of the people.

In the statement, compatriots are also asked to assist the flood-affected people to the best of their ability.

Meanwhile, local officials in the provinces of Takhar and Ghor have reported the death of four more people due to the floods, as reported by TOLO News.

Notably, similar episodes have rocked the country lately.

Earlier this month, heavy downpours, followed by floods, claimed the lives of at least 14 people and has also resulted in widespread destruction across the nation

Last month, nine people were killed after their houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the Greshk and Kajaki districts of Afghanistan's Helmand province.

