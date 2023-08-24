Afghanistan: 6 people killed in road accident in Balkh province 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 24 : Six people lost their lives in a deadly road accident in northern Afghanistan’s Balkh Province on Tuesday, reported Khaama Press.

The provincial hospital spokesperson, Khair Mohammad Khair Khwa, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Jawzjan-Balkh province in the Chaharbolak district of Balkh province, Afghanistan.

The vehicles collided due to the driver's reckless driving, Khaama Press reported citing Khar Khwa.

Moreover, some of the people were critically injured.

This accident marked the fourth road accident over the past four days in the country. Within just four days, three persons have died and 26 have been severely injured in separate road accidents across provinces like Badakhshan, Ghazni, and Laghman.

Last week, at least three persons were killed and another was injured in an accident in Afghanistan's Baghlan province.

The accident took place in the Khawja Alwan district, just outside Pul-e-Khumri. Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the provincial police Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Burhani said that the accident occurred due to reckless driving.

It was the second accident that occurred within a week in the northern Afghan region.

On August 9, one child was killed and 45 others were injured in an accident that took place in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, Khaama Press reported.

The frequency of these incidents marks a dire need for improved road safety measures and heightened awareness among drivers.

Afghanistan suffers in terms of road safety due to poor roads, ageing vehicles, inadequate precautions, and reckless driving. Over the past three months, nearly 400 lives were lost in road accidents, according to Khaama Press.

