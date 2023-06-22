"Afghanistan again becomes epicentre of terrorism," says Vladimir Voronkov

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 22 : Afghanistan again becomes the epicentre of terrorism, said Vladimir Voronkov

Voronkov was addressing a conference on Wednesday, on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization counter-terrorism convention organized by Russian and Chinese missions.

He said, "This event is very timely, especially in light of the conclusions made as part of the 14th report from the group on analytical support and monitoring of sanctions regarding the Taliban," according to Tass.

"The document is rather profound and informative and it effectively shows that Afghanistan is once again slowly becoming one of the most important, or maybe even the most crucial epicentre of the spread of terrorism. Despite all promises, all loud statements, the facts prove otherwise," he added.

He also emphasized that the current regime of Kabul is "unable or unwilling to reduce the terrorist threat," as per Khaama Press.

A day before, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers convened in Belarus and discussed the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan.

The organization's member states restated their concerns over Afghanistan's extremist groups, according to Khaama Press.

Earlier, a Russian Foreign Minister spokesperson expressed concern over security threats emerging from Afghanistan with the support of externals. Whereas, she also said that Washington seeks to foment regional instability by utilizing "acting illegal armed groups" in Afghanistan.

