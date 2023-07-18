Afghanistan: At least three children killed, two others injured in mine explosion in Samangan 

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 18 : At least three children were killed and two others were injured in a mine explosion in Afghanistan's Samangan province, Khaama Press reported citing Taliban officials.

Taliban-appointed head of Dara-e-Suf Payan district, Mawlawi Shamsullah Shamshad said that the mine blast occurred in the Jangal village, Khaama Press reported.

He said that three children died on the spot, including a girl while two others were injured. Last week, two children were killed in a similar incident in Nangarhar province of Achin district.

Earlier this month, at least three children were killed and three others suffered injuries when a mine exploded in Afghanistan's Faryab province, Khaama Press reported citing local officials.

According to Shamsullah Mohammadi, Taliban's provincial director for information and culture, a group of children spotted a toy-like device in the Khwaja Sabz Posh region of Faryab province on Sunday afternoon and began playing with it.

Nonetheless, the device exploded, killing three children and injuring three others. According to the report, the injured children were taken to a provincial hospital for medical care.

Incidents like these are a regular affair in the Faryab province of Afghanistan as years of war have left several mines and weapons out in the open in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan is contaminated with explosive devices due to four decades of conflict, which has killed and injured thousands of Afghan nationals, including children and women.

The unexploded and abandoned devices pose a threat to people, particularly children and women, Khaama Press reported. Although there has been a reduction in the conflict.

However, landmines and other unexploded weapons have not been entirely removed which has resulted in the death of many people.

Since August 2021, there have been more fatalities, Khaama Press reported.

People in Afghanistan are particularly susceptible to fatal or permanently changing injuries when children accidentally step on landmines or pick up unexploded ordnance (UXO) that has been left lying about the areas where they stay, play, or perform household activities.

