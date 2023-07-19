Afghanistan: Badakhshan residents express concern about military personnel without uniforms 

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 : Some residents of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province have said they are worried about military personnel without uniforms in their province, TOLO News reported.

Badakhshan residents said it is challenging to distinguish between official military personnel and others due to the lack of uniforms.

As per residents, the distribution of uniforms is a serious need and officials should pay serious attention to the matter.

A resident of Badakhshan, Ahmad Shekib, said: “They must have uniforms and proper clothes. In every area we go, there is a gun on someone's shoulder and it stops us. We do not understand who they are and from which region and which field they belong.”

“Soldiers who work illegally are not wearing uniforms and disturb people in the city and market,” said Khodabakhsh, another Badakhshan resident.

The residents of Badakhshan want the Taliban to distribute uniforms to the military forces.

“We say to the Taliban that the police should have uniforms. The army must have army uniforms and security must have security uniforms so that everyone knows in which department they are,” said Aslam, a Badakhshan resident, as per TOLO News.

Badakhshan’s security commander, however, said that the responsible security forces in this province wear military uniforms and the people who are with civilian clothes belong to the local commanders.

“Our soldiers have received their uniforms from the Taliban's Ministry of Interior. All of them are at the checkpoints with the uniform of the Islamic Emirate. There are units of people belonging to many of the commanders who enter the city, they don't have uniforms,” said Abdul Wasil Abuzar, Badakhshan province security commander, as per TOLO News.

The Taliban’s security officials had previously said that they will distribute military uniforms to all the soldiers of the country.

