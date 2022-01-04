Afghanistan: Businesses in Kandahar may move to Pakistan, Iran amid economic turmoil

Businesses in Kandahar may move to Pakistan or Iran as they continue to face different types of problems amid the economic turmoil in the country following the Taliban takeover last year.

"Some have the intention to go to the neighbouring countries. In addition to electricity, there are other problems that are affecting the private sector," said Niamatullah Niamat, Deputy of the Kandahar's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reported Tolo News.

The joint Afghanistan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce said that Islamabad is considering issuing a five-year visa for Afghan businesspeople.

"There is a five-year visa for investors who want to invest in Pakistan," said Naqibullah Sapai, Head of the joint chamber.

Post the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Afghan businesses are facing a lot of hardship due to various reasons like safety and security, electricity problems, break in the supply chain, as well as loss of investments and customers.

Meanwhile, economists warned that the transfer of Afghan business investment to foreign countries is not in the interest of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"In fact, Pakistan wants to extend its control and take control of Afghan trade and markets and open a way to Central Asia," said Sayed Masoud, an economist.

A factory owner who invested USD 3.5 million was forced to halt his business operations due to lack of electricity.

"We are lost about what to do and which direction to follow. Nothing happened during the past 20 years," said Mohammad Naeem, the owner of the factory, reported Tolo News.

To prevent the transfer of investment from Afghanistan to neighbouring countries, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the Islamic Emirate must provide essential facilities for the businesspeople.

"We don't want other countries to give licenses to our merchants. We want our business people to remain in the country, but the Islamic Emirate should provide essential facilities," said Mohammad Younus, head of the chamber.

Younus said that many Afghan investors moved their businesses abroad mainly to Turkey and the UAE, reported Tolo News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor