Afghanistan: Child killed, two others injured in mine explosion in Ghor

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 13 : A child was killed while two others were injured after a mine exploded in the Western Ghor province of Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing an official.

A child was killed and two others were wounded after the explosion of a toy-like device in the Ponba Ghalmen area of Firoz Koah City. The child was killed on the spot after the mine explosion while two others were injured, according to Taliban's provincial administration spokesperson Abdul Wahid Hamas, Khaama Press reported.

The injured children were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Earlier, three children were killed and two others were injured in a similar explosion in Afghanistan's Wardak province.

As per the news report, unexploded bombs from previous conflicts have been found in Afghanistan in recent years, killing and injuring men, women and children. Afghanistan is contaminated with mines and unexploded bombs due to 40 years of conflict.

International organizations like Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) have made donations to support the demining effort in Afghanistan since November 2022.

Last week, one person was killed after a mine from a past war exploded in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province, Khaama Press reported citing officials. On Wednesday, an explosive device left over from previous conflicts exploded as a farmer was working in his farmland in Asghar Khil village of Moqar district, killing him on the spot, the provincial official said.

Earlier in May, at least three children were killed and another injured in a mine explosion in Wardak province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing an official. The mines were left over from past wars in Wardak province.

The children were killed and injured in two incidents in the same province. Three children found a toy-like explosive device in Sayed Abad district and the device exploded, killing two on the spot and injuring the other one, Khaama Press reported citing a Taliban-led provincial official. One child was killed in a similar incident that took place in the same province.

