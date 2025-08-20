Afghanistan, China, Pakistan hold 6th meeting of foreign ministers in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 : Afghanistan's foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi alon with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Pakistan's Mohammad Ishaq Dar held the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers' dialogue in Kabul on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers reviewed the decisions made in previous meetings and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the three countries.

In a post on X, the Afghan foreign ministry wrote, "Today, the sixth meeting of the dialogue of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan was held in Kabul."

"In this meeting, alongside reviewing the decisions of previous meetings, emphasis was placed on strengthening relations between the three countries in the political, economic, and transit sectors," the post added.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan foreign minister held a bilateral meeting with Wang Yi. During the meeting, discussions were held on the expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Afghan foreign minister described the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and China as "progressing and considered China a good trading partner for Afghanistan, with the annual trade exchange between the two countries reaching one billion dollars."

In a post on X, the Afghan foreign ministry wrote, "The trade volume between the two countries has risen to a significant level."

"Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi presented his practical proposals regarding the expansion of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and China, particularly in the areas of transportation cooperation, banking relations, and balancing trade, and made a request," the post added.

He further described the relations between the two countries as "progressing and considered the expansion of cooperation in various fields noteworthy."

Wang Yi said that the relevant institutions of both countries are working to further increase Afghanistan's exports to China, according to the Afghan foreign ministry.

