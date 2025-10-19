Afghanistan confirms new polio case in Uruzgan, raising 2025 total to 9 amid security challenges

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 : Afghanistan confirmed a new polio case in Uruzgan province, raising the country's total for 2025 to nine, Tolo News reported. Officials warned that continued insecurity hampers nationwide vaccination efforts.

Health authorities in southern Uruzgan province said that the latest case was detected in an eight-month-old girl after medical teams from the provincial health department visited the area and verified laboratory results, Tolo News added.

Saeedullah Mohajer, a member of Uruzgan's vaccination programme, told reporters that a response team had been deployed to contain the outbreak and launch an emergency vaccination drive in nearby districts.

Health data show that one case has been reported in Uruzgan, three in Helmand, one each in Badghis and Nuristan, two in Paktika, and one in Farah province this year, Tolo News reported. Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus has not been eradicated, according to the World Health Organization. Pakistan has confirmed 38 cases so far in 2025. Experts warned that ongoing conflict, cross-border movement, and limited access to remote areas continue to hinder vaccination campaigns, putting thousands of children at risk.

Public health officials have urged both Kabul and Islamabad to strengthen coordination in cross-border immunisation efforts, stressing that complete eradication of polio requires sustained cooperation between the two neighbours.

Afghanistan has launched a polio vaccination drive in the country's eastern provinces, Khaama News reported. The campaign began in Nuristan, Kunar, and Laghman provinces, targeting children under five with injectable and oral doses.

According to health officials, the programme is being implemented across several districts, including Asadabad, Watapur, Narang, Sarkano, Marawara, Shigal, Dara Pech, and Chawkay in Kunar; Bargi Matal, Mandol, Doab, and Kamdesh in Nuristan; and Alishang, Qarghayi, Alingar, and Dawlat Shah in Laghman. Previously, a similar vaccination drive was carried out two months ago in eastern Afghanistan as part of nationwide eradication efforts.

Health experts said that eastern Afghanistan remains a high-risk region due to difficult terrain, limited healthcare access, and restrictions on female vaccinators in some districts. Polio, a highly infectious viral disease largely affecting children under five, can cause paralysis. While there is no cure, vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure.

Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine, along with completion of routine immunisation for children under five, are crucial to ensure high immunity against the disease. International organisations have praised the ongoing vaccination efforts but emphasised that sustained funding, community outreach, and security coordination are vital to achieving a polio-free Afghanistan.

