Afghanistan Earthquake Leaves 1,411 Dead, UN Urges Urgent Global Assistance

The Taliban confirmed on Tuesday that the death toll from the powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has climbed beyond 1,400. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that 1,411 lives were lost in Kunar province, the area hit hardest by the 6.0 magnitude quake, while 3,124 others sustained injuries. In a post on X, he further mentioned that more than 5,000 houses were reduced to rubble. The quake struck in the late hours of Sunday night, devastating mountain villages while residents were asleep. Entire homes were flattened, and many people remained trapped under collapsed structures as rescue efforts faced severe challenges due to difficult terrain.

September 02, 2025



UN Resident Coordinator for Afghanistan, Indrika Ratwatte, voiced deep concern over the humanitarian emergency. "We cannot afford to forget the people of Afghanistan who are facing multiple crises, multiple shocks, and the resilience of the communities has been saturated," he emphasized, urging global support. He stressed urgency by adding, "These are life and death decisions while we race against time to reach people." This marks the third devastating earthquake since the Taliban assumed control in 2021. The country continues to grapple with dwindling international aid, an unstable economy, and the influx of millions returning from Iran and Pakistan.