Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: December 28, 2021 07:37 PM2021-12-28T19:37:37+5:302021-12-28T19:45:02+5:30
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 28-12-2021, 18:46:31 IST, Lat: 36.43 & Long: 70.73, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor