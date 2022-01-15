Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.6 scale hit Fayzabad

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 occurred at Fayzabad, Afghanistan today as per the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 15-01-2022, 16:51:57 IST, Lat: 37.32 & Long: 70.90, Depth: 147 Km, Location: 39km NE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

( With inputs from ANI )

