Afghanistan: Exhibition conducted in Herat to highlight small businesses

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 20 : An exhibition was conducted in Herat province of Afghanistan to highlight small businesses that offer employment to internally displaced people, TOLOnews reported.

The institution provided business training to 40 employees of small businesses in Herat so they could grow their firms.

“The main goal of the project is to create employment and provide work opportunities for the internally displaced youth,” said a local official of Cordaid, Zalmai Esar, according to TOLOnews.

People who have been trained in the program said it is beneficial for the scope of their business.

“Our way of doing business was going on in a traditional way, but by learning new lessons, we can conduct our business in a modern way. It was very effective for women and there were great elements that we benefited from,” TOLOnews quoted Lena Rawofi, an official of a small company as saying.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, a trader, Safiullah Ziae has said, “It has really positive effects and we can make progress and good activities through the project," reported TOLOnews.

These modest production enterprises apparently employ hundreds of displaced individuals. Business training, meanwhile, enables the managers of these firms to advance in their positions and hire additional staff.

