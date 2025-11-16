Afghanistan faces growing food insecurity as winter approaches

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 : As winter draws near, concerns are increasing over worsening food insecurity in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported, with impoverished families appealing for assistance from aid organizations and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Shad Khan, a resident of Kabul, told Tolo News, "I come out at 9 a.m., earn two to three hundred Afghanis, then return home. I need help; the Islamic Emirate should help."

Many families facing similar challenges have urged authorities to step in before cold weather intensifies.

The UK's Special Envoy for Afghanistan wrote on his X page that 15 million people in the country are facing food insecurity and that urgent action is required to address the crisis.

Economic analyst Mohammad Nabi Afghan stated that "a fundamental solution must be considered. Every year, such figures are presented, and aid is collected in the name of these people, but these limited aids are not sufficient. The good news would be establishing a specific mechanism, especially for people living in remote areas and particularly for returnees."

The Ministry of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said it has prepared measures to reduce potential risks in vulnerable areas.

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, said, "Combating food insecurity requires a comprehensive, multi-dimensional approach one that addresses immediate needs and includes long-term solutions. Furthermore, the support and participation of the international community in both short- and long-term programs are essential, especially in areas such as agricultural and livestock development, water resource management, economic infrastructure improvement, tackling climate change, and job creation."

Previously, the World Food Programme warned that over 9 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe levels of food insecurity, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated national and international efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis, Tolo News reported.

