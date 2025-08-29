Afghanistan faces severe health crisis, 22 million need aid: WHO

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 : The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Afghanistan faces a severe health crisis as 22 million people need aid, funding gaps have shut clinics, and mass refugee returns threaten to overwhelm fragile systems, Khaama Press reported.

The WHO has warned that Afghanistan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis, with more than 22 million of the country's 46 million people in urgent need of assistance. The country's health system, already fragile, is now on the verge of collapse.

In its latest report released Thursday, WHO said over 16 million Afghans have been targeted for life-saving aid this year, yet only 24 per cent of the required funding has been secured. The shortfall has left millions without access to critical support.

The funding crisis has forced the closure of more than 420 health facilities, cutting off nearly three million people from essential medical services. Vulnerable groups, including women and children, have been hit hardest by these restrictions.

The WHO highlighted that maternal and child health problems, widespread malnutrition, and outbreaks of diseases such as measles and polio pose serious threats. In addition, rising mental health challenges are affecting large segments of the Afghan population, compounding the humanitarian emergency.

Adding further pressure, Afghanistan is also bracing for large-scale returns of migrants. According to the report, over one million people are expected to return from Pakistan and up to two million from Iran in 2025. So far, more than 8,36,000 Afghans have already returned, 92 per cent of them from Iran, as per the Khaama Press report.

The looming crisis underscores how inadequate international funding is worsening Afghanistan's humanitarian emergency. Without urgent support, millions could face preventable deaths from disease, hunger, and lack of medical care.

The WHO has urged the global community to step up aid contributions, warning that failure to act will deepen suffering and destabilize an already vulnerable country, as per Khaama Press.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor