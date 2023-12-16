Afghanistan: Four people died, six others injured in accident in Herat

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 16 : Four people have died and six others have been injured after a collision occurred between two vehicles in the Adraskan district of Afghanistan's Herat, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

The accident took place on the Herat-Kandahar highway on Friday evening, according to the statement released by the Taliban-appointed Herat provincial security command's press office, according to Khaama Press report.

According to Taliban-appointed officials, the accident happened after a collision between a 'Paso-type vehicle and a 'Fielder'. Health officials said two children were among those who were killed in the incident. The condition of some of the injured people is critical, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier, one person died and another was injured after a traffic accident in the Khwaja Du Koh district of Jowzjan province. The accident occurred at a time when there has been a rise in traffic accidents in Afghanistan, claiming the lives of people and injuring many others. Lack of caution by drivers, non-compliance with traffic laws, poor road conditions and excessive speed have been cited as reasons behind traffic accidents in Afghanistan.

Earlier in November, people were killed and 10 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in the Balkh province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban-appointed security commander of Balkh province said that the first accident occurred during lunchtime on Tuesday in the Burka area when a vehicle overturned. He said that one woman died and three others are still in critical condition after the accident.

In a separate accident, three people were killed and seven others were injured when another vehicle overturned in the Bagh-e Shamal area on the Balkh-Samangan Highway, according to a Khaama Press report.

The people who died in the accident included a child. According to Taliban-appointed Balkh province officials, the primary reason behind traffic accidents is reckless driving.

