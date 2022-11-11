Afghanistan: Kidnapped child rescued from captivity, two arrested

Two people were arrested and one child was rescued from kidnapper's captivity in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing Taliban officials.

Taliban informed on Thursday that the businessman's son who had been abducted from the Kohistan region of Kapisa province has been released.

Taliban further said two arrests have been made in connection with the case in the Kohistan area of Kapisa province.

The child was abducted from the Jamal Agha neighbourhood, which is in Kohistan's Hessa Dowom region, Khaama Press reported citing an update from the Taliban Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Incidents of kidnapping and extortion on this scale have recently grown in Kabul and a few other provinces, after which hefty ransoms are demanded for the freedom of the kidnapped, Khaama Press reported citing reports.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale.

The Taliban dismantled the system to respond to gender-based violence, created new barriers to women accessing health care, blocked women's aid workers from doing their jobs, and attacked women's rights protesters.

With the US troops' withdrawal from the country, large-scale violence has been unleashed creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country.

At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA.

