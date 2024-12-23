Afghanistan launches 3-day anti-polio vaccination campaign

Kabul, Dec 23 The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Public Health on Monday announced a three-day vaccination campaign aimed at protecting 4.8 million children under the age of five from poliovirus.

Running from Monday to Wednesday, the campaign will provide anti-polio drops to children in 11 out of the country's 34 provinces, said Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, spokesperson for the ministry.

In his message, Amarkhil urged tribal elders, religious scholars, and parents to actively participate and fully cooperate with polio workers to implement the campaign appropriately, Xinhua news agency reported.

"There are no confirmed positive polio cases registered in Afghanistan in 2024. The ministry is trying to eradicate this wild virus by launching vaccine campaigns," Amarkhail said.

Earlier on June 3, Afghanistan's second nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2024 kicked off, aiming to protect Afghan children from this paralysis, according to a statement by the country's Ministry of Public Health.

During the four-day campaign until June 6, more than 11.2 million children under five will be given polio vaccines, the statement said.

"The Ministry of Public Health is committed to eradicating the wild poliovirus with the cooperation of its partners in Afghanistan," said the newly-appointed Acting Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali.

There had been no reported cases of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan for five consecutive months, the World Health Organization reported in March.

Polio is a virus that may cause paralysis and is easily preventable by the polio vaccine. It is transmitted through contaminated water or food, or contact with an infected person. Many people who are infected with the poliovirus don't become sick and have no symptoms. However, some develop paralysis, which can sometimes be fatal. Treatment includes bed rest, pain relievers, rehabilitation and portable ventilators.

