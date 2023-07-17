"Afghanistan not fulfilling its obligations as neighbour," says Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has rebuked Afghanistan for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha agreement, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

This comes after the armed forces of Pakistan voiced their serious concerns regarding the safe havens and freedom of movement enjoyed by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within Afghanistan.

The Defence Minister in a tweet on Saturday, lashed out at Afghanistan, saying that it was neither fulfilling its obligation as a neighbour nor safeguarding the Doha peace agreement.

The Doha Agreement was a peace agreement signed by the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020, in Doha, Qatar. The agreement aimed to bring an end to the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan.

According to Khawaja Asif, Pakistan has provided refuge to five to six million Afghan refugees for 40 to 50 years with all their rights intact. “Conversely, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil,” he added, as per ARY News.

The minister said the ongoing situation could no longer persist. He asserted that Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures, “with the guidance of Allah, to safeguard its territory and citizens”.

“The ongoing situation can no longer continue. Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures with the guidance of Allah to safeguard its territory and citizens,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir recently visited Quetta Garrison and inquired about the health of wounded soldiers in the Zhob terrorist attack

The officials briefed that TTP hideouts are present in Afghanistan and expressed hopes that the Taliban will not allow its land to be used against other countries, according to ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor