Afghanistan: Number of teenagers involved in hard labour rises in Ghor province

Post-Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the number of poverty-stricken Ghor children involved in hard labour had surged.

Some children in western Ghor province forced to hard labour said they had no other option for earning livelihood for their families, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Mohammad Hassan, one of these children, is washing car alongside his elder brother on the bank of Hariroad River in harsh winter.

He said, "Work earn 100 to 200 afs (Afghan currency) daily on which we purchase essential items."

Now was the time for him and his brother to get an education but due to economic problems they have to work, he added, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

"It is very difficult to get into cold water, we know it is hazardous for our health but we have no other option, if we got to school then we cannot work and if we get the education we will have no food in our house," said Hassan.

Nisar Ahmad is another Ghor child, working at a shop against 100 afs. "From the past four years I work against 100 afs, I did not go to school from the past two years because our economic condition is not well."

There are many other children in Ghor who carry out hard labour. Moreover, the number of teenage boys involved in hard labour had surged in Ferozkoh recently. This also included some teenage girls begging in the city, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Abdul Rauf, 15, is working in a metal shop and gets 100 afs daily for his work. "I do metalwork for the past two years, did not go to school. If I go to school my sister and brothers will die from hunger."

Rozuddin, 12, is another teenager working in a metal shop like Rozuddin. He earns a little amount of money daily on which he purchases bread, tea and other essentials.

Mullah Nasrullah Ansari, Ghor Social Affairs and Work Department head, said, "We had meetings with NGOs and trying to help children engaged in hard labour. We talked to the governor and urged him to do something for children busy in hard labour."

UK-based international NGO "Save the Children" has expressed grave concern over the humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan children and said the cold weather has greatly increased problems for the young in the country.

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban took control of the war-torn nation in mid-August.

Moreover, the humanitarian crisis has spiked since international aid has dried up.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor