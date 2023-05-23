Afghanistan: One child killed, another injured in mine blast in Ghazni province

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 23 : One child was killed and another was wounded after an explosive device left over from a past conflict exploded in the Deyak district of Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province, Khaama Press reported on Monday.

The explosive device was discovered on Sunday by two children, aged 9 and 12, who attempted to take it home.

A regional official, however, said that the explosive device detonated abruptly, instantly killing one of the kids and seriously injuring the other.

Such incidents have become a regular affair in Afghanistan due to the war remnants.

Two sisters were killed previously in a similar occurrence in Afghanistan's Nangarhar region.

Three of the same family's children were killed in a second incident on May 9 in the southern province of Kandahar, reported Khaama Press.

The event took place in the Haji Aziz neighbourhood of Kandahar City when the kids discovered the deadly mine that had been left behind from previous battles.

The mine burst when the siblings were playing with it, killing all three.

Unexploded bombs from previous battles have been found all throughout the country in recent years, killing and hurting men, women, and even children.

International organizations, including Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), have made contributions to support demining in the country since last November, according to Khaama Press.

