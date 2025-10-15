Afghanistan-Pak border tensions escalate, heavy clashes reported across provinces

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 15 : The conflict along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border has intensified, with clashes now reported in Paktika province following earlier violence in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, Afghan media reported.

Afghan forces have reportedly captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani troops, according to Afghan media outlets citing security sources.

"Security sources confirm that security forces captured the Spin Boldak Gate from Pakistani soldiers during morning operations and have taken full control of the area," local media reported.

The report adds that "Pakistani soldiers suffered heavy losses, and fresh forces have arrived in the area."

Further, another local source, citing local residents in Paktika province, reported that heavy fighting has now erupted in the Turo district, specifically at the "Qamaruddin" and "Khan Mohammad" gates along the contested border line.

Additional fighting was reported at the "Lari" gate in the Urmuz district of Paktika.

"Local residents confirmed that intense clashes have started at the 'Qamaruddin' and 'Khan Mohammad' gates along the hypothetical line in the Turo district of Paktika, and fresh forces have arrived in the area," the report stated.

It added, "Local sources have also said that the war has begun at the 'Lari' gate in the Urmuz district."

These developments come hours after Afghan officials said Pakistani forces launched an attack in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than 100.

Afghan forces responded with what they described as a "retaliatory operation," claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani troops and seized military assets.

"Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Afghanistan in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, as a result of which more than 12 civilians were martyred and more than 100 were injured," Zabihullah Mujahid, the official spokesperson for Afghanistan's foreign ministry, said in a statement.

While the exact number of Pakistani casualties has not been independently verified, Mujahid claimed that Afghan forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani military assets.

Both sides accuse each other of harbouring hostile militant groups. Pakistan blames the Afghan Taliban for providing a haven to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Afghanistan alleges repeated incursions by Pakistani forces and shelling of border areas.

