Afghanistan-Pakistan sign bilateral agreement, agree on comprehensive ceasefire

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 : The spokesperson of Afghanistan shared on Sunday that a comprehensive ceasefire has been mutually agreed upon between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Qatar with the signing of a bilateral agreement.

Sharing the details through a series of posts on X, the spokesperson of Afghanistan thanked Qatar and Turkiye for their "instrumental role" in facilitating the negotiations that led to the agreement.

As per the spokesperson, it was decided that neither country will undertake any hostile actions against the other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against the Government of Pakistan.

It was further noted that both Pakistan and Afghanistan would refrain from targeting security forces, civilians or critical infrastructure.

The spokesperson said on X, "...Under the terms of the agreement, both sides reaffirm their commitment to peace, mutual respect, ...and the maintenance of strong and constructive neighborly relations. Both sides are committed to resolving issues and disputes through dialogue. A comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire has been mutually agreed upon. It has been decided that neither country will undertake any hostile actions against the other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against the Government of Pakistan. Both sides will refrain from targeting each other's security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure. "

For the effective implementation of the agreement and to review bilateral claims, it was noted that in the future, a mechanism will be established, under the mediation of intermediary countries.

https://x.com/Zabehulah_M33/status/1979764648942682488

Earlier, Qatar on Saturday (local time) announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following intense border clashes, with plans for follow-up talks to ensure its "sustainability".

The announcement came in a statement from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (local time), marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough mediated by Qatar and Turkiye in Doha.

According to the statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, both sides also committed to holding follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the durability and implementation of the ceasefire and to foster long-term peace and stability between the two neighbouring nations.

The Doha meeting follows a deadly ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, killing 17, including three Afghan cricketers.

According to Tolo News, the airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties.

