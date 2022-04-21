Afghanistan: PM orders probe into rising number of beggars on Kabul roads

Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund held a meeting with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office as the number of beggars is rising in Kabul.

Akhund urged the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and ICRC to investigate the cause of the rising number of beggars in Kabul and find appropriate solutions to address the issue, reported Tolo News.

According to residents in Kabul, there can hardly be seen any roads which are devoid of beggars, reported Tolo News. Breadwinners of a family are struggling to meet a day's end and are forced to resort to begging.

"I have seven children. My mother-in-law and father-in-law are living with me. We have no breadwinner and my sister-in-law also lives with us. She is disabled," said Sadia, a 50-year-old woman as reported by Tolo News.

"The cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in its 31st session ordered various agencies to address the problem of poverty and unemployment, especially the increase in begging in Kabul. They were asked to present a comprehensive plan and implement it as soon as possible," cited a Taliban spokesperson.

The ongoing economic crisis in Kabul has caused abject poverty in the region. As per analysts, the primary reason for the rise in poverty is due to political changes. Moreover, following the Taliban regime in the country, many private businesses have stopped operating as well impacting the country even more.

( With inputs from ANI )

