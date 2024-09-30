Afghanistan: Police detain two drug smugglers in Bamiyan

Kabul, Sep 30 Police have arrested two drug smugglers and seized a large quantity of illegal drugs from them in central Afghanistan's Bamiyan province, said a statement from the provincial police office on Monday.

Without identifying the type of contraband, the statement noted that the alleged smugglers were attempting to take 49.8 kg of illegal drugs out of Bamiyan on Sunday, but police identified and captured them, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both the arrested men have been handed over to the judiciary for further interrogation, the statement added.

Police also set on fire about two tonnes of illicit drugs collected over the past several months in Bamiyan's neighbouring Parwan province recently, police said.

