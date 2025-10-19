Afghanistan: Polio vaccination campaign launched for eastern provinces

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 : Afghanistan has launched the polio vaccination drive for the country's eastern provinces, as reported by Khaama News on Saturday.

As per Khaama News, the polio campaign began in Afghanistan's eastern provinces of Nuristan, Kunar, and Laghman, targeting children under five with injectable and oral doses.

Citing health officials, it noted that the new round of polio vaccinations began Saturday, and according to the Polio-Free Afghanistan Initiative, the campaign would administer both injectable and oral polio vaccines to children under the age of five.

Khaama news reported that the program is being implemented across several districts of Afghanistan, such as Asadabad, Watapur, Narang, Sarkano, Marawara, Shigal, Dara Pech, and Chawkay in Kunar; Bargi Matal, Mandol, Doab, and Kamdesh in Nuristan; and Alishang, Qarghayi, Alingar, and Dawlat Shah in Laghman.

Previously, a similar vaccination drive was carried out two months ago in eastern Afghanistan as part of efforts to eradicate the disease nationwide.

The World Health Organisation had recently confirmed two new cases of poliovirus in the southern provinces of Badghis and Helmand, thereby raising concerns over continued transmission.

Khaama News noted that health experts say eastern Afghanistan remains a high-risk region due to difficult terrain, limited healthcare access, and restrictions on female vaccinators in some districts.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children under 5 years of age.

Polio, a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis, still affects many children worldwide. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to prevent it.

Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine, along with the completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five, are crucial to ensuring high immunity against this debilitating disease.

Khaama news underlined that international organisations have praised the ongoing vaccination efforts, but stress that sustained funding, community outreach, and security coordination are crucial towards achieving a polio-free Afghanistan.

