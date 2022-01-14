Afghanistan reaffirms its stand on Durand Line to Pakistan

Afghanistan's newly appointed Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Khan Shikib reaffirmed Kabul's stance on the Durand Line.

This comes as tension over the Durand Line fencing has recently escalated between Kabul and Islamabad and the fencing of the Line was one of the controversial issues in the era of the former government as well, according to Tolo News.

Sardar Ahmad Khan Shikib said that the Durand problem is an issue between the two countries, it is a type of national issue and we need to refer to the nation, to the Afghans and we cannot decide about the Durand Line

Further, Ambassador Shikib urged the international community to recognize the Afghan government.

"This is the natural right of Afghans to be recognized. We call on the international community to recognize us and let us enter a new era," he said.

While the Pakistani military has pledged to complete the fencing along the Durand Line, a senior commander of the Taliban in the eastern zone said they would not allow any more fencing, according to Tolo News.

Earlier, Pakistan Rangers exchanged mortar fire with Taliban in eastern Taliban in eastern Nangarhar province after the latter ripped away the border fence being laid by the Pakistan army in the third week of December last year.

The local Taliban official followed it up by threatening war if the Pakistanis' persisted with the border fencing.

Further, Pakistan soldiers unpleased artillery in Afghanistan's Kunar province following the incident in Nangarhar province's Gushta area. This indicates that both sides upped the ante along the disputed Durand boundary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor