Afghanistan receives $64mn in recent humanitarian cash aid

Kabul, Feb 15 Afghanistan has received $64 million recently in humanitarian cash assistance, the country's central bank has said.

"Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, today, Feb. 14, the 14th shipment of humanitarian aid of $32 million reached Afghanistan and delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB)," Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the DAB also received $32 million in assistance and delivered the cash to AIB, Xinhua news agency quoted the the bank as saying.

"The DAB while appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, calls for more cooperation in this field," it said.

The war-torn Asian country had received more than $345 million in cash assistance since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, according to figures issued by the bank.

Following the Taliban's takeover Afghanistan, the US froze more than $9 billion of assets of the Afghan central bank.

