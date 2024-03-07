Afghanistan receives over USD 1 million in assistance from Mohammed bin Salman Foundation for improvement of healthcare

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 7 : Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman Foundation has donated over USD 1 million to the World Health Organization for improving the healthcare services in Afghanistan's Bamyan province, TOLOnews reported citing a statement from the WHO.

The purpose of this help is to enhance the standard of healthcare services provided to women and children in Bamiyan. With this aid, quality healthcare services will be provided to more than 1,34,000 pregnant and lactating women, as well as children under five years old, the WHO said.

"The project, with generous funding from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and set to be implemented by the World Health Organization, will assist in enhancing equitable access to quality healthcare services for people in remote and rural areas through the construction of healthcare centres and improving the quality of maternal and childcare service," said Walid Abdulwahab, the director of the Islamic Development Bank in Turkey, according to TOLOnews.

While, Jamshed Tanoli, the representative of the World Health Organization in Afghanistan, stated, "This project enables us to expand essential health services to some of the most deprived and remote areas of Afghanistan, especially focusing on the wellbeing of women and children. Furthermore, this project highlights the essential role of donors and partners of the World Health Organization, whose support allows the World Health Organization to effectively deliver lifesaving aid to those most in need."

In remote parts of Afghanistan, there is insufficient equipment in healthcare facilities and the assistance would only help the facilities get better in Afghan provinces.

"In the past twenty years, the mortality rates of mothers, children, and infants have been high, and nothing has been done about the absence of clinics and professional staff, which were our major problems." Said Fawad Ibrahim, a doctor.

Shamim Mehrzad, a doctor, told TOLOnews: "Mothers and children in villages have very limited access to health services. Such aids could be vital and constructive for mothers and children if managed correctly, it could prevent the mortality of many mothers and children in villages."

The World Health Organization had previously voiced concern about the rising rates of maternal and infant mortality in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Taliban's imposition of strict restrictions on women's rights has had a devastating impact on their access to education and employment opportunities.

Afghan women and girls have been facing significant barriers to attending school or pursuing careers, denying them essential pathways to empowerment and economic independence.

