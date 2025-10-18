Afghanistan "reserves the right to respond" to Pak airstrikes: Taliban Spox says

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 18 : Even as Pakistan and Afghanistan gear up to meet in Doha today to broker a peace after days of fighting and air strike the Taliban Government said that Afghanistan reserves the right to respond to Pakistani airstrikes on its land.

Taliban Spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid said that though Afghanistan is committed to peaceful resolution, the current incidents are due to acts of aggression by Pakistan.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "As previously agreed, negotiations with the Pakistani side are scheduled to take place today in Doha. In this regard, a high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by the Honorable Minister of Defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has departed for Doha. However, last night, Pakistani military forces once again conducted airstrikes on civilian areas in Paktika, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians. The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the repeated crimes of the Pakistani forces and the violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty. Such acts are deemed provocative and are viewed as deliberate attempts to prolong the conflict."

"While the Islamic Emirate reserves the right to respond to these violations, in order to maintain the dignity and integrity of its negotiating team, its forces have been instructed to refrain from undertaking new military operations at this time. We reiterate that Afghanistan remains committed to a peaceful resolution and regional stability. However, the ongoing incidents are entirely the result of aggression by the Pakistani side," he added.

Meanwhile, as per Tolo news, the Pakistani delegation had arrived in Doha for mediation talks.The delegation includes Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, and Asim Malik, the country's intelligence chief.

Tolo News also reported that, Local officials in Kandahar said that around 20,000 families have been displaced from Spin Boldak due to clashes between Afghan border forces and Pakistani troops. Officials added that these families were forced to flee because of Pakistan's indiscriminate bombings and have sought safety in deserts and other areas where basic living facilities are scarce. According to them, efforts to provide assistance to the displaced families are ongoing.

At least six people, including two children, were killed and seven others wounded in a series of airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, Tolo News reported on Friday.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties. Among the injured are six women and one child.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor