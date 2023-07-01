Afghanistan: Residents of Kunduz province criticise absence of schools in remote areas

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 : The lack of schools in the district's remote areas has drawn concern from the people of Kunduz province's Qala-e-Zal district, as they called on the Taliban to solve the issue, reported TOLOnews.

The Afghan people continue to emphasise how difficult it is for kids and teenagers in the district to receive quality education due to the lack of teachers and other educational facilities.

Residents claim that now that security has been established in the area, there is no longer any justification for the government to ignore development initiatives.

Lamenting over the situation of children in the district, a resident of Qala-e-Zal, Noor Mohammad, said, "We want the education sector to receive attention as well. We lack teachers and are requesting the construction of more schools in this area," TOLOnews reported.

Meanwhile, another resident, Saifullah added, "Schools are facing numerous problems, such as lack of infrastructure and necessary repairs. There is a shortage of books, and the government has not provided any assistance."

The locals of Qala-e-Zal claim that recent development project implementation has received insufficient attention. As a result, many locals are unable to obtain the fundamental services they need to live, according to TOLOnews.

Afghanistan continues to face a humanitarian crisis and grapples with the worst political turmoil presently. The country's citizens are living under miserable conditions due to lack of food, jobs and basic amenities.

Since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021 and began their crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls.

Girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade, including university, and women are barred from most jobs and public spaces.

