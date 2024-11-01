Afghanistan: Security forces rescue child, arrest two kidnappers

Kabul, Nov 1 Afghan security forces have rescued a child in Afghanistan's Herat province and arrested two kidnappers, district police chief Mohammad Hasan Ihsan said on Friday.

The child was kidnapped one year ago, and police found him in the Injil district recently and handed him over to his family, Ihsan said, adding police have arrested two persons on the charge of involvement in the kidnapping.

This is the third child released from kidnappers' clutch over the past month in Herat province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Taliban-run administration has vowed to crack down on outlaws to ensure law and order in the war-torn country.

