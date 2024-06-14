Afghanistan seeks to establish political, economic ties with all countries: Caretaker govt

Kabul, June 14 The Afghan caretaker government's Supreme Leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, on Friday said that Afghanistan seeks to establish political and economic relations with all countries across the world.

"The Islamic Emirate seeks to establish political and economic relations with all countries within the framework of Sharia, particularly with Islamic countries, and has fulfilled its obligations in this regard," Akhundzada said in a congratulatory message for the upcoming annual Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Akhundzada noted that Afghanistan has faced severe challenges due to floods, rainstorms and other disasters, which have resulted in significant losses and hardships for Afghans, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also condemned the Israeli attacks on Muslims in Gaza. "We call on other countries to fulfil their obligations effectively to prevent these heinous crimes and brutal atrocities," the message read.

The country will celebrate Eid al-Adha on or around June 17, depending on moonsighting.

