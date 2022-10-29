Afghanistan: Spike in kidnapping, murder cases worries Balkh residents

Rise in the kidnapping and murder cases in Afghanistan's Balkh has raised the alarm among local residents as the criminal activities in the nation have only risen since the Taliban took control.

The cases of kidnapping are high among doctors and the residents have strongly called out the security officials to punish the perpetrators, TOLOnews reported.

"We ask the authorities and the military departments to pay serious attention so that our doctors can work comfortably," said Fazel Rahim Houshmand, a doctor.

In another statement, Sayed Adilshah, a doctor, said "All of our professionals are concerned about their lives as well as the lives of their families."

TOLOnews reported quoting a Balkh resident, Fazel Rahman said that "The security situation is gradually getting worse; we ask the government to improve the situation again," describing the severe situation of the province.

Meanwhile, the Balkh Police Command officials refuted the claims and said that the perpetrators of the recent incidents would be arrested.

"We hope to find the perpetrators of Dr Asadullah Shariq and bring them to justice," said Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Police Command.

( With inputs from ANI )

