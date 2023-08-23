Afghanistan: Taliban stops 100 girls from travelling to Dubai for studies

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 : In another episode of suppression of women's voices in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime stopped 100 girl students, who had the opportunity to pursue higher education abroad, from travelling to Dubai at Kabul Airport, Khaama Press reported.

Due to this action by Taliban officials, the young girls who were eager to embark on their education journey were unable to proceed with their travel plans.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, a prominent Emirati businessman, has voiced his deep disappointment and concern about the incident. In a video message, he criticized the actions of the Taliban, expressing his dismay at the hindrance they have caused to the education and aspirations of these young women.

Al-Habtoor facilitated the education of these 100 Afghan girls by providing scholarships to UAE universities, covering crucial aspects like travel expenses, accommodation, health insurance, and other necessary funds, as per Khaama Press.

However, his noble initiative — providing 100 scholarships for Afghan girls’ higher education in UAE — has been overshadowed by the Taliban’s repressive intentions.

In a voice message, the girls said that despite having valid reasons, the Taliban forces prevented them from travelling.

Last year, this UAE businessman pledged 100 scholarships for girls in Dubai, coinciding with their denied university access.

The prominent Al-Habtoor Business Group operates across various sectors in Dubai, including hospitality, automotive, education, and publishing.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

The Taliban have barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

