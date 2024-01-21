Afghanistan: Three people killed, six injured in explosion in Kunar

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 21 : As many as three people have been killed and six others have been injured after an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing local authorities.

The Taliban-appointed security command in Kunar province said that the explosion took place in the "Trink" area of Chapa Dara district in Kunar province. According to officials, the incident took place when the explosion occurred in the house of a person named Noorgul.

Fareed Ahmad Dehqan, the media officer of the security command in Kunar, said three people were killed and six others were still undergoing treatment for their injuries.

Taliban-appointed officials said all the dead were members of the same family. According to the Taliban-appointed Kunar province officials, the nature of the explosion and how it occurred is still unclear. However, a probe is being conducted into the matter, Khaama press reported.

Unexploded ordnance from wars that took place in the past continues to detonate in various parts of Afghanistan, claiming the lives of people.

This comes at a time when the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Afghanistan is one of the most mine and explosive-contaminated nations. According to OCHA, two-thirds of the 401 districts in Afghanistan have been contaminated with explosive remnants.

On January 11, two people were killed and 12 others were injured after an explosion in Kabul, Khaama Press reported citing officials.

Taliban-appointed Kabul security department spokesperson Khalid Zadran said the explosion was due to a grenade blast that occurred in Kabul's PD 18. He said that an investigation is being carried out to find the perpetrator.

In a separate incident, another explosion was reported in northern Mazar-e-Sharif. Authorities have not shared any information regarding potential casualties, Khaama Press reported.

