Afghanistan: Two killed, 13 others injured in accident in Samangan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 : At least two Taliban-appointed security officers were killed and 13 passengers injured in a traffic accident in Afghanistan's Samangan province, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-appointed security officers.

The Taliban-appointed provincial police office on Sunday said that two Taliban-appointed security officers were killed and 13 passengers were injured in a traffic accident in Samangan late on Saturday, the report said.

The incident occurred when a motorbike with two Taliban-appointed security officers crashed with a passenger bus in Zuhrabi near Aybak City, Khaama Press reported. Two Taliban-led security officers died on the spot while 13 other people, including a woman, were injured in the accident. The people who were wounded in the accident were taken to hospital for treatment.

Earlier, one person was killed and three others injured in an accident in Parwan province of Afghanistan. The accident occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle in the Sar-e-Khwaja Sayaran region of Charikar City in Parwan province, according to Khaama. As per the news report, traffic accidents in Afghanistan have witnessed a rise, killing several people in different parts of the country.

According to experts, the increase in traffic accidents in Afghanistan is due to reckless driving, poorly maintained vehicles, cracked and unpaved roads, and disregard for traffic regulations. As per the news report, approximately 400 people have died in traffic accidents in the past three months.

Last week, at least one person was killed and 18 others injured in Afghanistan's Takhar province after a minibus fell into a ravine on Monday, Khaama Press reported.

The accident occurred in Rustag province after a driver lost control of the vehicle due to reckless driving, Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-appointed provincial police spokesperson Abdul Mubin Safi.

At least one person died on the spot and 18 others, including three children and a woman, were wounded after a bus fell into a ravine, according to a Khaama Press report. According to a Taliban-appointed police spokesperson, the injured were taken to a hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor