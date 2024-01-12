Afghanistan: Two people killed, 12 injured in explosion in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 : Two people were killed and 12 others were injured after an explosion in Kabul on Thursday, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing officials.

Taliban-appointed Kabul security department spokesperson Khalid Zadran said the explosion was due to a grenade blast that occurred in Kabul's PD 18. He said that an investigation is being carried out to find the perpetrator.

In a separate incident, another explosion was reported in northern Mazar-e-Sharif. Authorities have not shared any information regarding potential casualties, Khaama Press reported.

These recent explosions follow a bomb blast that occurred in Kabul on Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least three people.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has indicated that this blast specifically targeted the ethnic Hazari community in the western Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, according to Khaama Press report.

The repeated instances of violence and explosions in Afghanistan showcase the ongoing security challenges that the people of Afghanistan face.

ISIS-Khurasan has claimed responsibility for the attack on civilians in Kabul's "Qala-e-Nazir Station," which claimed the lives of two people and injured 14 others, according to Khaama Press report.

Khalid Zadran said the explosion occurred at around 6 pm (local time) on Saturday. He stated that the attack involved a minibus vehicle.

In a statement, the Khurasan branch of ISIS claimed that 20 individuals were killed in this explosion.

Previously, seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in a bombing attack on a city bus in the Dasht-e-Barchi area.

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, ensuring security has been a significant challenge for the group. Terrorist attacks continue to occur in the country, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives.

